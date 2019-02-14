Dr. Dale Evans, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Evans, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Covington, GA.
Deemer Laurie DMD LLC2104 Newton Dr NE, Covington, GA 30014 Directions (770) 787-0690
My dentist of 42 years retired and I'm not a real fan of dentists so my long established relationship left me looking for another dentist. Dr Evans is an outstanding replacement and I couldn't be happier! All of the staff members I've met so far (Melanie and Sherry) are just excellent.
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
