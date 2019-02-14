See All General Dentists in Covington, GA
Dr. Dale Evans, DDS

Dentistry
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Dale Evans, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Covington, GA. 

Dr. Evans works at Deemer Laurie DMD LLC in Covington, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Deemer Laurie DMD LLC
    2104 Newton Dr NE, Covington, GA 30014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 787-0690

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Feb 14, 2019
My dentist of 42 years retired and I'm not a real fan of dentists so my long established relationship left me looking for another dentist. Dr Evans is an outstanding replacement and I couldn't be happier! All of the staff members I've met so far (Melanie and Sherry) are just excellent.
Lyle Prouse in Stockbridge, GA — Feb 14, 2019
About Dr. Dale Evans, DDS

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1730234725
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dale Evans, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Evans has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Evans works at Deemer Laurie DMD LLC in Covington, GA. View the full address on Dr. Evans’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

