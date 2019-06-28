Overview

Dr. Dale Drollinger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Drollinger works at Foot & Ankle Institute Of Ohio in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.