Overview

Dr. Dale Di Stefano, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Di Stefano works at UCI Health in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Ataxia and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.