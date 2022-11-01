Overview

Dr. Dale Davies, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman, Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Davies works at Dale Davies, M.D. in Sherman, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.