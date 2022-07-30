See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Wyoming, MI
Dr. Dale Coller, DO

Pulmonary Disease
5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Dale Coller, DO is a Pulmonologist in Wyoming, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holland Hospital.

Dr. Coller works at Metro Health Pulmonology in Wyoming, MI with other offices in Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Metro Health Pulmonology
    2122 Health Dr SW Ste 220, Wyoming, MI 49519 (616) 252-5220
    Holland Hospital Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine
    854 Washington Ave Ste 150, Holland, MI 49423

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Holland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
Shortness of Breath
Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Cough
Bronchitis
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Interstitial Lung Disease
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Nodule
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Respiratory Failure
Sarcoidosis
Sleep Study
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Barrett's Esophagus
Breast Cancer
Bronchiolitis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bronchoscopy
Bronchospasm
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Diagnostic Bronchoscopy
Esophageal Cancer
Gallstones
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Lipomas
Lung Abscess
Lung Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT)
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Pulmonary Function Test
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Management
Rheumatoid Lung Disease
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Swine Flu
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracentesis
Ulcerative Colitis
Ventral Hernia
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 30, 2022
    Extremely happy to be a patient of Dr. Coller! Appreciate the experience, attentiveness, care and kindness, of both him and his office staff. Highly recommend!
    — Jul 30, 2022
    About Dr. Dale Coller, DO

    Specialties
    Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1992780258
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
