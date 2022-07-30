Overview

Dr. Dale Coller, DO is a Pulmonologist in Wyoming, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holland Hospital.



Dr. Coller works at Metro Health Pulmonology in Wyoming, MI with other offices in Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.