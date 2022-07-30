Dr. Dale Coller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Coller, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dale Coller, DO is a Pulmonologist in Wyoming, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holland Hospital.
Dr. Coller works at
Metro Health Pulmonology2122 Health Dr SW Ste 220, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 252-5220
Holland Hospital Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine854 Washington Ave Ste 150, Holland, MI 49423 Directions
- Holland Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
Extremely happy to be a patient of Dr. Coller! Appreciate the experience, attentiveness, care and kindness, of both him and his office staff. Highly recommend!
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1992780258
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
