Dr. Dale Burleson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burleson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Burleson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dale Burleson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Texas A&M Univ. College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Dallas, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Burleson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Frisco Office1518 Legacy Dr Ste 120, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-3455
-
2
Baylor Scott & White - Plano4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 770, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 618-3455Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burleson?
Dr. Burleson performed my emergency right hemicolectomy. He is a talented colon and rectal surgeon. I strongly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Dale Burleson, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1366473092
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Univeristy of Kansas - Wichita
- Texas A&M Univ. College Of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burleson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burleson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burleson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burleson works at
Dr. Burleson has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burleson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burleson speaks Italian.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Burleson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burleson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burleson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burleson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.