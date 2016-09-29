Dr. Buche has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dale Buche, MD
Dr. Dale Buche, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Dale K Buche MD75 San Miguel Ave Ste 4, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 422-5811
Dr Buche is a consummate professional who still provides care and compassion, not just medication and a bill. He is one of very few psychiatric professionals left in health care who truly takes the time to listen, understand and accurately assess each personal patient need and specific condition. His experience is extensive and he stays current on new methods of treatment without playing the into the hands of the pharmaceutical companies. He is dedicated to helping people and it shows. *****
- Psychiatry
- 63 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Dr. Buche accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buche has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Buche. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buche.
