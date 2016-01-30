Overview

Dr. Dale Brent, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center, Sherman Oaks Hospital and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.



Dr. Brent works at Dr. Dale J Brent MD in Sherman Oaks, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.