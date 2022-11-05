Dr. Dale Braun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Braun, MD
Overview
Dr. Dale Braun, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and The Bellevue Hospital.
Dr. Braun works at
Locations
NOMS Neurosurgery703 Tyler St Ste 350, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 502-8001
Hospital Affiliations
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
- ProMedica Memorial Hospital
- The Bellevue Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Braun?
Dr Braun explained what he was doing and my recovery time. He w as s very through and caring. Highly who refer any one to him. I am completely happy with the results and treatment of my problem. Don’t want to do again but have complete trust in him. THANK YOU
About Dr. Dale Braun, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1457352080
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- National Naval Medical Center
- Meridia Huron Hosp
- Wright State U, School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braun has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Pathological Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Braun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Braun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braun.
