Overview

Dr. Dale Braun, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and The Bellevue Hospital.



Dr. Braun works at NOMS Neurosurgery in Sandusky, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Pathological Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.