Dr. Dale Boyd, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Boyd works at Cape Fear Sports Medicine PA in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.