Dr. Dale Boyd, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dale Boyd, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Boyd works at Cape Fear Sports Medicine PA in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Fear Sports Medicine PA
    6019 Oleander Dr Ste 200, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 332-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Internal Derangement of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Broken Arm
Clavicle Fracture
De Quervain's Disease
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Heel Spur
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Fracture
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Bunion
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
De Quervain's Release
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Foot Conditions
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hand Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Sprain
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Injuries
Knee Pain
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Plantar Fasciitis
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Instability
Shoulder Pain
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sports Injuries
Stress Fracture of Foot
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Trigger Finger
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 16, 2021
    just so much kind professional care . made to feel so comfortable and relaxed cant say enough good about dr boyd and staff. so personal. highly recommended
    charles bell — Jan 16, 2021
    About Dr. Dale Boyd, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538197934
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Kentucky Hospital
    Residency
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Polyclin Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dale Boyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boyd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boyd works at Cape Fear Sports Medicine PA in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Boyd’s profile.

    Dr. Boyd has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

