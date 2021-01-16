Dr. Dale Boyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Boyd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dale Boyd, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Boyd works at
Locations
Cape Fear Sports Medicine PA6019 Oleander Dr Ste 200, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 332-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
just so much kind professional care . made to feel so comfortable and relaxed cant say enough good about dr boyd and staff. so personal. highly recommended
About Dr. Dale Boyd, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Polyclin Med Ctr
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Boyd has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyd.
