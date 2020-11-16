Dr. Dale Anderson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Anderson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Dale Anderson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring.
Locations
Sebring Podiatry Center Inc.6801 US Highway 27 N Ste D3, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 314-8600
21st Century Oncology LLC115 W Bay St, Wauchula, FL 33873 Directions (863) 314-8600
- 3 6 S Main Ave, Lake Placid, FL 33852 Directions (863) 314-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is Julia G., Words cannot express the gratitude and the amazing care you've provided me. You are simply the best, caring and attentive to my needs. Ive been to several doctors and your bedside manner is above and beyond. Thank you for making me feel well cared for and it is an honor to be your patient. I recommend you to anyone, thank you!
About Dr. Dale Anderson, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780654376
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.