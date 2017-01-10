See All Psychiatrists in Kingston, PA
Dr. Dal Sperazza, MD

Psychiatry
2 (36)
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dal Sperazza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    525 Wyoming Ave, Kingston, PA 18704 (570) 714-2166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Wilkes - Barre General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Major Depressive Disorder

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Jan 10, 2017
    I decided to go and see her because I wanted my medications explained to me, more than my regular doctor was able to. She pointed out what was wrong with the medications, and changed what I was on so that it was more suitable for my condition. She is very knowledgeable when it comes to medications and treatment. There can be a long wait, but hers is one of the few offices in the region where you can speak directly to the doctor, not through a line of PA's that you may never meet with again.
    Wilkes Barre, PA — Jan 10, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dal Sperazza, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1487685624
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sperazza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sperazza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sperazza has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sperazza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Sperazza. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sperazza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sperazza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sperazza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

