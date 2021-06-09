Dr. Dal Chun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dal Chun, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Alexandria6354 Walker Ln Ste 100, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 650-0370
The Retina Group of Washington8219 Leesburg Pike Ste 120, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 564-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Chun is very thorough and studies my test results closely. He gives me the facts and is encouraging to me as well. I would highly recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Dal Chun, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Med Center
- Walter Reed Army Med
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Brown Un
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Chun has seen patients for Floaters, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Chun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.