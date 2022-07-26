Overview

Dr. Dakshina Walgampaya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Walgampaya works at TGH Family Care Center Kennedy in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.