Dr. Daksheshkumar Parikh, MD

Cardiology
3 (9)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daksheshkumar Parikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cuero Regional Hospital, Detar Hospital Navarro and Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Parikh works at Victoria Heart Vascular Ctr in Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Dakshesh-kumar Parikh P A
    2104 Patterson Dr, Victoria, TX 77901 (361) 580-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cuero Regional Hospital
  • Detar Hospital Navarro
  • Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 22, 2018
    Dr. Parikh is the smartest, most skilled, and compassionate MD I have ever known. He is responsible for saving my life, although he still remains very modest about it. He decided to check why I was having chest pains, despite passing all tests. He found a blocked arrtery over 2 years ago, which didn't show up on the tests. Since then, under his care, I'm able to tech elementary school, which I love so much, and have no intentions of retiring. His staff is extremely professional and caring.
    Peter Shure in Victoria, TX — Sep 22, 2018
    About Dr. Daksheshkumar Parikh, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154332724
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parikh works at Victoria Heart Vascular Ctr in Victoria, TX. View the full address on Dr. Parikh’s profile.

    Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

