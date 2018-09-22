Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daksheshkumar Parikh, MD
Dr. Daksheshkumar Parikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cuero Regional Hospital, Detar Hospital Navarro and Memorial Medical Center.
Dakshesh-kumar Parikh P A2104 Patterson Dr, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 580-2200
- Cuero Regional Hospital
- Detar Hospital Navarro
- Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Parikh is the smartest, most skilled, and compassionate MD I have ever known. He is responsible for saving my life, although he still remains very modest about it. He decided to check why I was having chest pains, despite passing all tests. He found a blocked arrtery over 2 years ago, which didn't show up on the tests. Since then, under his care, I'm able to tech elementary school, which I love so much, and have no intentions of retiring. His staff is extremely professional and caring.
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1154332724
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
