Dr. Daksesh Patel, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Evanston Hospital and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.
Lake Shore Gastroenterology20 Tower Ct Ste C, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 491-9020
AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology at Bolingbrook396 Remington Blvd Ste 260, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 312-2590
Gastrointestinal Specialty Care911 N Elm St Ste 327, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 312-2590
Gastrointestinal Specialty Care15724 S Route 59 Ste 102, Plainfield, IL 60544 Directions (630) 312-2590
800 Austin St Ste 403W, Evanston, IL 60202
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Evanston Hospital
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
I have been seeing Dr. D Patel to get to the bottom of my recent health woes. I needed to have a repeat procedure and the doctor was very accommodating and thorough. His office staff were very friendly and willing to answer all my questions. I was very glad that they offer a patient portal and TeleHealth visits. Dr. Patel performed my procedure, which started on time and went very smooth. I was in and out with no setbacks. I would recommend him especially for those having GI procedures for the first time.
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- Advanced Therapeutics Fellowship at Rush University Medical Center
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Constipation, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
