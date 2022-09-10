Overview

Dr. Daksesh Patel, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Evanston Hospital and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Illinois Gastroenterology Group in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Bolingbrook, IL, Hinsdale, IL, Plainfield, IL and Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.