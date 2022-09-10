See All Gastroenterologists in Gurnee, IL
Dr. Daksesh Patel, DO

Gastroenterology
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daksesh Patel, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Evanston Hospital and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Illinois Gastroenterology Group in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Bolingbrook, IL, Hinsdale, IL, Plainfield, IL and Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lake Shore Gastroenterology
    20 Tower Ct Ste C, Gurnee, IL 60031
    AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology at Bolingbrook
    396 Remington Blvd Ste 260, Bolingbrook, IL 60440
    Gastrointestinal Specialty Care
    911 N Elm St Ste 327, Hinsdale, IL 60521
    Gastrointestinal Specialty Care
    15724 S Route 59 Ste 102, Plainfield, IL 60544
    800 Austin St Ste 403W, Evanston, IL 60202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
  • Evanston Hospital
  • Presence Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 10, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. D Patel to get to the bottom of my recent health woes. I needed to have a repeat procedure and the doctor was very accommodating and thorough. His office staff were very friendly and willing to answer all my questions. I was very glad that they offer a patient portal and TeleHealth visits. Dr. Patel performed my procedure, which started on time and went very smooth. I was in and out with no setbacks. I would recommend him especially for those having GI procedures for the first time.
    First Timer — Sep 10, 2022
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daksesh Patel, DO?
    About Dr. Daksesh Patel, DO

    Gastroenterology
    18 years of experience
    English, Gujarati
    1154526770
    Education & Certifications

    Advanced Therapeutics Fellowship at Rush University Medical Center
    Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Pennsylvania State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daksesh Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Constipation, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

