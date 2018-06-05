Dr. Dakota Boston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dakota Boston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dakota Boston, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Lsu Health Science Center and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.
Dr. Boston works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
WK Lung Specialists - North2551 Greenwood Rd Ste 210, Shreveport, LA 71103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Endocrine & Thyroid Specialists - Pierremont1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 480, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boston?
For years I have been an attending hospitalist (faculty) supervising med students, interns, and residents who are admitted at the Shreveport VA Hospital. I had the opportunity to critically assess Dr Boston as his attending faculty with him admitting, directing medical care, and discharge plans for dozens of patients. He is one of the most gifted and compassionate doctors I have met. Since my own physician retired I have been awaiting his residency completion to make a personal appointment.
About Dr. Dakota Boston, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1962899971
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Health Science Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boston works at
Dr. Boston has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Boston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.