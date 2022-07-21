Dr. Dakoda Apodaca Johnson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apodaca Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dakoda Apodaca Johnson, DMD
Overview
Dr. Dakoda Apodaca Johnson, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Arnold, MO.
Dr. Apodaca Johnson works at
Locations
Linderhof Family Dental Care3540 Jeffco Blvd Ste 110, Arnold, MO 63010 Directions (636) 213-2477Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Apodaca Johnson?
Dental visit was excellent. Good care from friendly, professional, and knowledgeable Dentist and hygienist. All processes explained well and done in an efficient manner with care for the patient.
About Dr. Dakoda Apodaca Johnson, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1609484112
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Apodaca Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Apodaca Johnson accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Apodaca Johnson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Apodaca Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Apodaca Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Apodaca Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.