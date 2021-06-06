Dr. Dajie Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dajie Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Dajie Wang, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Norman Bethune Univ of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Wang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pain Center3 Crescent Dr Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
Excellent care. Dr. Feeko is easy to speak to. I have been receiving outstanding care from Dr. Wang for 16 years. Great staff! Nice professional enviornment.
About Dr. Dajie Wang, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1285653048
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
- Beijing Long Fu Hospital
- Norman Bethune Univ of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
425 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.