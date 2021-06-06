See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Dajie Wang, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (425)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dajie Wang, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Norman Bethune Univ of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Wang works at Pain Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Center
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 425 ratings
Patient Ratings (425)
5 Star
(360)
4 Star
(40)
3 Star
(9)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(14)
About Dr. Dajie Wang, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese
NPI Number
  • 1285653048
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Residency
  • The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
Internship
  • Beijing Long Fu Hospital
Medical Education
  • Norman Bethune Univ of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dajie Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wang has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

425 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

