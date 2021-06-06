Overview

Dr. Dajie Wang, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Norman Bethune Univ of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Wang works at Pain Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

