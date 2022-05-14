See All Pediatricians in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Dr. Daizy Engineer, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daizy Engineer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine - Hahneman University Hospital and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.

Dr. Engineer works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group
    29472 Avenida De Las Bandera, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saddleback Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Common Cold
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Common Cold
Headache

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 14, 2022
    Dr Engineer is an amazing doctor. She listens, is knowledgeable, patient, and makes my children feel safe and heard. She places an importance on education and teaches my children so well.
    Samjam — May 14, 2022
    About Dr. Daizy Engineer, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati
    • 1467442897
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital of Orange County
    • Drexel University College of Medicine - Hahneman University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daizy Engineer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engineer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Engineer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Engineer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Engineer works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. View the full address on Dr. Engineer’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Engineer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engineer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engineer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engineer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

