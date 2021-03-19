Dr. Daisy Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daisy Morales, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daisy Morales, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Morales works at
Pht Jmh Inpatient Psy Unit1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 585-5437Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Both my daughter Pura a 38 yr. old down syndrome person and myself 73 yr. old male are patients of Dr Acevedo Morales since late 2017. Both with compromised health conditions, obesity and hypothyroidism deficiencies and myself with high blood pressure and CVD, yet in relatively good health in spite of aforementioned medical conditions. In my opinion, Dr Acevedo Morales prognosis has been an essential contributor to our well-being. Both of us have HB1AC of less than 6.2 for the last two years. Dr Acevedo Morales has demonstrated to always be at the top of her game. Not only by being cognizant of the latest medical drugs available for treatment, thus prescribing the appropriate medication plan, but also her referral to equally competent physicians, among them, Dr Pita (Internist) and Dr Mendoza (Cardiologist) within the Jackson Medical Group. I strongly recommend Dr Acevedo Morales as an endocrinologist MD to anyone with health issues for an evaluation and subsequent treatment plan to a
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1891938429
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Morales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morales works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.