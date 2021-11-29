Dr. Daisy Lazarous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazarous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daisy Lazarous, MD
Overview
Dr. Daisy Lazarous, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Washington, DC. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Lazarous works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medstar Georgetown University Hospital3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (202) 687-2114Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
-
2
Adventist Medical Group - Cardiovascular Specialists11886 Healing Way Ste 402, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Directions (240) 637-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Cardiovascular Consultants P.A.15215 Shady Grove Rd Ste 306, Rockville, MD 20850 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lazarous?
I have been surprised to see the negative reviews here for Dr. Lazarous. Both my husband and I have had good experiences with Dr. Lazarous over the last six years. She is pleasant, thorough and clear about her advice. I want to speak of our experience in regard to some of the concerns raised by others. I am known for asking lots of questions and do not remember ever feeling rushed or dismissed. She has never recommended any medication for me and has cut back on my husband's medication when his blood pressure was getting too low. So I can't say she has overprescibed for either of us. Her office staff has always been pleasant and accommodating This is not to say that others haven't had very different experiences. But ours have been quite positive. She was recommended to us by our previous cardiologist at Johns Hopkins whom we also thought a lot of.
About Dr. Daisy Lazarous, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1952397382
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Union Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazarous has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazarous accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazarous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazarous works at
Dr. Lazarous has seen patients for Chest Pain, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazarous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazarous. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazarous.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazarous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazarous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.