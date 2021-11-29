Overview

Dr. Daisy Lazarous, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Washington, DC. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital



Dr. Lazarous works at Dr Margaret B Marshall - MD in Washington, DC with other offices in Silver Spring, MD and Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.