Dr. Daisy Lazarous, MD

Cardiology
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Daisy Lazarous, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Washington, DC. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Dr. Lazarous works at Dr Margaret B Marshall - MD in Washington, DC with other offices in Silver Spring, MD and Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
    3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 687-2114
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Adventist Medical Group - Cardiovascular Specialists
    11886 Healing Way Ste 402, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 637-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Cardiovascular Consultants P.A.
    15215 Shady Grove Rd Ste 306, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Hypertensive Heart Disease

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 29, 2021
    I have been surprised to see the negative reviews here for Dr. Lazarous. Both my husband and I have had good experiences with Dr. Lazarous over the last six years. She is pleasant, thorough and clear about her advice. I want to speak of our experience in regard to some of the concerns raised by others. I am known for asking lots of questions and do not remember ever feeling rushed or dismissed. She has never recommended any medication for me and has cut back on my husband's medication when his blood pressure was getting too low. So I can't say she has overprescibed for either of us. Her office staff has always been pleasant and accommodating This is not to say that others haven't had very different experiences. But ours have been quite positive. She was recommended to us by our previous cardiologist at Johns Hopkins whom we also thought a lot of.
    Phyllis Hubbell — Nov 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daisy Lazarous, MD
    About Dr. Daisy Lazarous, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952397382
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    • Union Memorial Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daisy Lazarous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazarous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lazarous has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lazarous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lazarous has seen patients for Chest Pain, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazarous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazarous. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazarous.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazarous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazarous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

