Dr. Daisy Chin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daisy Chin, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Morristown, NJ.
Locations
1
Pediatric Sub Specialty Clinic100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-4340Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Goryeb Children's Center at Overlook Medical Center11 Overlook Rd Ste 230, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (973) 971-4340
3
Children's Heart Center - Morristown55 Madison Ave Fl 2, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-4340
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My son has been a patient of Dr. Chin for over 2 years. She is knowledgeable, compassionate, straightforward and has a great rapport with my son. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Daisy Chin, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English, Russian
- 1477501971
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chin speaks Russian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.
