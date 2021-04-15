Dr. Daisy Borroto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borroto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daisy Borroto, MD
Overview
Dr. Daisy Borroto, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Orleans, LA.
Dr. Borroto works at
Locations
-
1
Louisiana Childrens Medical Center1400 POYDRAS ST, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 903-2373
-
2
Simon Neurology Clinic3850 SW 87th Ave Ste 305, Miami, FL 33165 Directions (305) 608-3511
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente la Dra. Daisy Borroto. Muy profesional.Inmediatamente se establece muy buena relación medico-paciente. Confío en sus criterios y desearía contar con ella a largo plazo.
About Dr. Daisy Borroto, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1932341104
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Dr. Borroto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borroto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Borroto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Borroto speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Borroto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
