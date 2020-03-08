Dr. Daisy Bassen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daisy Bassen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daisy Bassen, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY.
Dr. Bassen works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Psychology and Learning340 Broadway, Providence, RI 02909 Directions (401) 273-4540
- 2 816 Middle Rd, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 356-1940
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A compassionate, responsive psychiatrist that is very effective and caring. Prompt and detail-oriented. Definitely recommend.
About Dr. Daisy Bassen, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1770708885
Education & Certifications
- Bradley Hosp/Brown U
- Butler Hospital
- Butler Hospital
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Princeton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bassen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bassen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bassen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bassen has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bassen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bassen, there are benefits to both methods.