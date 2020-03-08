Overview

Dr. Daisy Bassen, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY.



Dr. Bassen works at Fonthill Counseling in Providence, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.