Dr. Daisy Ayim, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Daisy Ayim, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (205)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daisy Ayim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Ayim works at UT Physicians Obstetrics, Gynecology, & Reproductive Services in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UT Physicians Obstetrics & Gynecology Continuity Clinic
    6410 Fannin St Ste 350, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 325-7200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure
Wound Repair
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 205 ratings
    Patient Ratings (205)
    5 Star
    (175)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Feb 01, 2020
    makes you feel comfortable
    Anonymous — Feb 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daisy Ayim, MD
    About Dr. Daisy Ayim, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417159047
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daisy Ayim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ayim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ayim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ayim works at UT Physicians Obstetrics, Gynecology, & Reproductive Services in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ayim’s profile.

    205 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

