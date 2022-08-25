Overview

Dr. Daine Bennett, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Bennett works at SurgOne Colon & Rectal Surgery - Englewood in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.