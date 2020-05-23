Dr. Daina Danovitch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danovitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daina Danovitch, MD
Overview
Dr. Daina Danovitch, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Danovitch works at
Locations
Providence Saint John's Physician Partners2701 Ocean Park Blvd Ste 118, Santa Monica, CA 90405 Directions (310) 829-8917
Champaign Dental Group901 Wilshire Blvd Fl 1, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 829-8945
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. D is great. She's warm, engaging, compassionate, and smart! Her ability to analyze and communication with her patients is exceptional. I would recommend her to anyone that is searching for a caring and smart Dr...
About Dr. Daina Danovitch, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1598846271
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danovitch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danovitch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danovitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Danovitch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danovitch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danovitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danovitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.