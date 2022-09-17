See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Dain Wahl, DO

Internal Medicine
4.5 (28)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dain Wahl, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2345 Kemper Ln, Cincinnati, OH 45206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (514) 440-5093

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Rash
Bladder Infection
Obesity
Rash
Bladder Infection

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Dain Wahl, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750336897
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.