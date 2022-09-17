Dr. Wahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dain Wahl, DO
Overview
Dr. Dain Wahl, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Locations
- 1 2345 Kemper Ln, Cincinnati, OH 45206 Directions (514) 440-5093
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Have been to many doctors but Dr. Wahl is by far and away, the best. No need to choose between great bedside manner or skilled medical professional. He has both, in spades. Not sure if he’s taking new patients but if you’re looking for a top-notch Doc - he’s the one. Call.
About Dr. Dain Wahl, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
