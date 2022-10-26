Dr. Dain Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dain Brooks, MD
Dr. Dain Brooks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX.
Brooks Eye Associates Pllc9955 Gillespie Dr Ste 100, Plano, TX 75025 Directions (405) 271-6060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Medical City Plano
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I had cataract surgery in the spring of 2021 and will continue to be a client/patient of the clinic. The entire staff, both office and surgery center, are very kind, considerate and communicative. At no time was I concerned for my well being. I cannot say enough about the positive experience I had, and continue to have with Brooks Eye Associates. Dr Brooks deserves and receives a five star, A1 rating from me.
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Brigham Young University - BA
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooks has seen patients for Astigmatism, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brooks speaks Spanish.
174 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
