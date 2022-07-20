Dr. Dahlia Saleh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dahlia Saleh, DO
Overview
Dr. Dahlia Saleh, DO is a Dermatologist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Dermatology Associates4351 Cortez Rd W Ste 101, Bradenton, FL 34210 Directions (941) 927-5178Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saleh and all of her staff are really great. I love coming to this office. She and her assistant Erica were on time, answered all my questions and gave me a thorough skin exam. I will always come to this office and to this Dr.
About Dr. Dahlia Saleh, DO
- Dermatology
- 6 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saleh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saleh accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.