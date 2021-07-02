Dr. Dahlia Plummer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plummer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dahlia Plummer, MD
Overview
Dr. Dahlia Plummer, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 41 Germantown Rd Ste 101, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 794-5680
-
2
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-6452
-
3
New Milford Hospital21 Elm St, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (860) 210-5390Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Plummer?
I had to wait a little longer than I would have liked, but I stick with the 5 star rating. Dr. Plummer was initially very short and matter of fact, but as she spent time with me, I realized how super competent she is. She assured me that I don't need to be concerned with the issue that brought me to her practice. She didn't rush me though and we had a nice conversation during the course of the exam. In summary her competence and self-assurance won the 5-star rating.
About Dr. Dahlia Plummer, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1780865543
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plummer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plummer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plummer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plummer has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plummer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Plummer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plummer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plummer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plummer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.