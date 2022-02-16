Overview

Dr. Dahlia Irby, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Irby works at Jefferson Washington Township Pathology in Turnersville, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

