Dr. Dahlia Irby, MD
Overview
Dr. Dahlia Irby, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Irby works at
Locations
Jefferson Health New Jersey435 Hurffville Cross Keys Rd, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates445 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste B16, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I read the reviews before my initial visit with doctor Irby and I was a little hesitant but after having multiple appointments with her I think she's a really good doctor. The initial intake, she is to the point, she doesn't want unnecessary detail or fluff, she's getting down to the root of the problem and why you're there. She ordered the appropriate tests and even after they were negative she ordered more. During the follow up visits she was very personable and I could tell she cared about my health. I just wonder if she was a man if the reviews would have been the same. Her receptionists however are very frustrating to deal with.
About Dr. Dahlia Irby, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Lankenau Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irby works at
Dr. Irby has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
250 patients have reviewed Dr. Irby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.