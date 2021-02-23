See All Pediatricians in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Dahlia Hall, MD

Pediatrics
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dahlia Hall, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Hall works at Summit Medical Group - Gary Kohn, MD (Livingston) in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mitchell S Silverman MD
    75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 436-1540
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Circumcision
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Weakness
Newborn Jaundice
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Dahlia Hall, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1538158928
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

