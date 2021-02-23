Overview

Dr. Dahlia Hall, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Hall works at Summit Medical Group - Gary Kohn, MD (Livingston) in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.