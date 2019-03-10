Dr. Dahlia Awais, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awais is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dahlia Awais, MD
Dr. Dahlia Awais, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and United Hospital.
Dr. Awais works at
MNGI Digestive Health - Eagan Endoscopy Center & Clinic1185 Town Centre Dr, Eagan, MN 55123 Directions (612) 871-1145
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- United Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
i felt super sick when I went to see Doctor Dahlia Awais, she was a great listener, ordered some test and latter answered all my questions via phone before a long trip. I am a Mayo clinic patient and I will strongly recommend doctor Dahlia Awais for any Gastro problems, she is a great Doctor
- English
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
Dr. Awais has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awais accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awais has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awais works at
Dr. Awais has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Nausea and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awais on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Awais. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awais.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awais, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awais appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.