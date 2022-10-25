Dr. Dahari Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dahari Brooks, MD
Overview
Dr. Dahari Brooks, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Brooks works at
Locations
-
1
Greeensboro3200 Northline Ave Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27408 Directions (336) 545-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brooks?
I love how thorough he was before my surgery, but it seems like now he has stopped listening to what I am telling him. I am suffering from a lot of back pain and spasms. I have had 2 other doctors - completely unrelated and in different parts of the state - tell me I have spinal stenosis but when I tried to talk to Dr. Brooks about it I feel like he completely blew me off. Even tried to say the pain was all in my head.
About Dr. Dahari Brooks, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1346224599
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University of Syracuse - Syracuse, NY
- Univ Rochester
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooks works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.