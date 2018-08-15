See All Pediatricians in Margate, FL
Dr. Dagoberto Rodriguez, MD

Pediatrics
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Dagoberto Rodriguez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Margate, FL. 

Dr. Rodriguez works at Northwest Broward Pediatrics in Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Broward Pediatrics
    5640 W Atlantic Blvd, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 972-3430

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Reaction
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Reaction

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Staywell (Wellcare)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 15, 2018
    Love, Love, Love Dr. Rogriguez, and his staff. Always takes his time with my son, and sets my worries at ease! Best doctor in town!
    Lily in Coral Springs — Aug 15, 2018
    About Dr. Dagoberto Rodriguez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Haitian Creole, Patois and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629181326
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Emory University
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dagoberto Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez works at Northwest Broward Pediatrics in Margate, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rodriguez’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.