Dr. Dagoberto Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dagoberto Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dagoberto Martinez, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from Universidad De Chile and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Martinez works at
Locations
-
1
Clinica Santa Maria3855 Southmost Rd, Brownsville, TX 78521 Directions (956) 253-0531
-
2
Clinica Santa Maria95 E Price Bldg Rd Ste A, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 443-3419
-
3
Clinica Santa Maria1076 E Los Ebanos Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 396-8839
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez?
Excellent bedside manner and very experienced in the latest minimally invasive surgical procedures. Compassionate care for women and very patient 100% trustworthiness!
About Dr. Dagoberto Martinez, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1689677171
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Roy H Clover
- Hospital Del Salvador
- Universidad De Chile
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.