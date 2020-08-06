Overview

Dr. Dagoberto Camacho, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from National Autonomous University of Mexico / School of Higher Studies - Iztacala and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and Humboldt Park Health.



Dr. Camacho works at New Life Health Clinic in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.