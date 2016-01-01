Dr. Dag Pavic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dag Pavic, MD
Overview
Dr. Dag Pavic, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Zagreb and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Pavic works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical University Hospital Authority171 Ashley Ave, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 792-4841
-
2
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 792-8439
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pavic?
About Dr. Dag Pavic, MD
- Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1295817922
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- U Zagreb
- Gen Hosp Zadar
- U Zagreb
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pavic accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pavic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pavic works at
Dr. Pavic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pavic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pavic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.