Dr. Dafnis Carranza, MD
Overview
Dr. Dafnis Carranza, MD is a dermatologist in Humboldt, TN. She currently practices at Dermatology/Skin Cancer Cnsltnt and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Dermatology/Skin Cancer Cnsltnt701 Medical Park Dr, Humboldt, TN 38343 Directions (731) 784-4300
Dermatology And Skin Cancer Consultants2817 N Highland Ave, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 784-4300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Dafnis Carranza, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- White Memorial Med Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- UCLA
Admitting Hospitals
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carranza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carranza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carranza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carranza has seen patients for Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carranza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carranza speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Carranza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carranza.
