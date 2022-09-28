Overview

Dr. Dafna Trites, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Trites works at Dignity Health Medical Foundation in Northridge, CA with other offices in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.