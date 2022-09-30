Dr. Dafna Ofer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ofer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dafna Ofer, MD
Overview
Dr. Dafna Ofer, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Ofer works at
Locations
Penn Sleep Center3624 Market St Ste 201, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-7772
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Ofer via a telehealth visit. She was very thorough in her questions, and I feel like everything that needed to be covered to assure she understood my needs was covered. She was friendly and matter-of-fact.
About Dr. Dafna Ofer, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1760697601
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ofer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ofer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ofer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ofer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ofer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ofer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ofer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.