Overview

Dr. Daesung Lee, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Wooster, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Lee works at Wooster Specialty Center (Milltown Center) in Wooster, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.