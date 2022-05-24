Dr. Daejoon Anh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daejoon Anh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daejoon Anh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Loma Linda University Medical Center and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Anh works at
Locations
-
1
Healthcare Partners Med Grp-gv Cardiology2865 Siena Heights Dr Ste 331, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 805-4607
-
2
Healthcare Partners Cardiology3131 La Canada St Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 805-4614
-
3
Charleston6861 W Charleston Blvd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 805-4612
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Principal Financial Group
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anh?
Dr. Anh has an outstanding bedside manner.He has an excellent knowledge of the heart and has operated on my twice for Atrial Ffibrillation using heart ablation.I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Daejoon Anh, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1033218839
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University School of Medicine - GME
- Evanston Hospital
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anh works at
Dr. Anh has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Anh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.