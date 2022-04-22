Overview

Dr. Dae Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Okmulgee, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from State University of New York (SUNY), Buffalo, NY and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Medical Center and Northeastern Health System.



Dr. Kim works at Utica Park Clinic - Okmulgee in Okmulgee, OK with other offices in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostate Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.