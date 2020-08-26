Dr. Dace Trence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dace Trence, MD
Overview
Dr. Dace Trence, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Trence works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endocrine Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
-
2
UW Diabetes Institute at South Lake Union750 Republican St Bldg F, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trence?
Of the many doctors I've had treat me across the country, Dr Trence is the most passionately dedicated doctor/endocrinologist I have ever had the please of meeting. She is practical, thoughtful, and listens intently to what you say and how you feel. Dr Trence is also amazingly communicative, responding within hours to concerns. She really knows what she is talking about. I have multiple autoimmune disorders and have never felt so comfortable and heard under a doctor's care as I do with Dr. Trence. She is simply amazing.
About Dr. Dace Trence, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1265650782
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Northwestern Hosp
- Northwestern Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trence has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Trence using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Trence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trence works at
Dr. Trence has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trence on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Trence. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trence.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.