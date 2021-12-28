Overview

Dr. Daanish Kazi, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Kazi works at St. John Medical Group in Westlake, OH with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.