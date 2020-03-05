See All Podiatric Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Daalia Jones, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daalia Jones, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Jones works at Atlanta Foot Care Center in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Lilburn, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anthony E Karpas MD
    3193 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 326, Atlanta, GA 30327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 355-4522
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Foot And Ankle
    4705 Lawrenceville Hwy NW Ste C, Lilburn, GA 30047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 921-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northside Hospital Forsyth
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 05, 2020
    I am so excited that my foot is now pain-free.I was treated by Dr. Jones who was exceptionally thorough and caring. I was definitely anxious when she recommended an injection but I found her bedside manners to be very calming and the injection was not as bad as I anticipated. Bottom line, the intense pain in my foot is now gone and I am now able to walk pain-free again. I strongly recommend Dr. Jones and have referred other patients to her.
    Suzette Clements — Mar 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daalia Jones, DPM
    About Dr. Daalia Jones, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063744761
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daalia Jones, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

