Dr. Da-Shu Jiang, MD
Overview
Dr. Da-Shu Jiang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Jiang works at
Locations
Surgical Consultants of Dallas7777 Forest Ln Ste A331, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7860Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had an emergency situation as i had a huge skin abscess on my right buttock. Dr. Jiang had me on the surgery table the next morning. She did an absolutely flawless job. I had a cavity the size of a softball, but the wound is healing very quickly, and it's incredibly clean. Her bedside manner was fabulous. She carefully and clearly explained what i was dealing with and what i could expect. I'm endlessly grateful that she was my surgeon. She has my full endorsement and recommendation. She's an incredible doctor and surgeon. Thank you Dr. Jiang!
About Dr. Da-Shu Jiang, MD
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED
- General Surgery
Dr. Jiang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jiang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jiang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jiang works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jiang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jiang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jiang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jiang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.